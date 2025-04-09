Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Wednesday.
Mariners vs Astros Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (4-8) vs. Houston Astros (5-6)
- Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN
Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | HOU: (+102)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | HOU: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo for the Mariners and Hunter Brown (1-1) for the Astros. Castillo helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Castillo's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Brown has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Brown start this season -- they won.
Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (53.2%)
Prediction: Astros win (53.2%)
Mariners vs Astros Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Mariners, Houston is the underdog at +102, and Seattle is -120 playing at home.
Mariners vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Astros are -205 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +168.
Mariners vs Astros Over/Under
- The Mariners-Astros contest on April 9 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Seattle has a record of 3-5 when favored by -120 or more this year.
- The Mariners' games have gone over the total in three of their 12 opportunities.
- The Mariners are 3-9-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have won three of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).
- Houston is 1-3 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-6-2).
- The Astros are 5-6-0 ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with eight hits, batting .178 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .422.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 77th in slugging.
- Jorge Polanco has two home runs and a walk. He's batting .417 and slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .440.
- Polanco enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last six games he is hitting .417 with two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.
- Cal Raleigh has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .205/.314/.386.
- Dylan Moore has been key for Seattle with eight hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .538.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jose Altuve has accumulated 16 hits with a .392 on-base percentage and a .532 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .340.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.
- Altuve hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
- Jeremy Pena has two home runs and three walks while hitting .154. He's slugging .308 with an on-base percentage of .250.
- He is currently 164th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Yordan Alvarez is batting .189 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
- Isaac Paredes has a double and five walks while batting .214.
Mariners vs Astros Head to Head
- 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/30/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
