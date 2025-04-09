Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Wednesday.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (4-8) vs. Houston Astros (5-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | HOU: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | HOU: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | HOU: +1.5 (-205)

SEA: -1.5 (+168) | HOU: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo for the Mariners and Hunter Brown (1-1) for the Astros. Castillo helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Castillo's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Brown has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Brown start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53.2%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Mariners, Houston is the underdog at +102, and Seattle is -120 playing at home.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Astros are -205 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +168.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The Mariners-Astros contest on April 9 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 3-5 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in three of their 12 opportunities.

The Mariners are 3-9-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won three of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Houston is 1-3 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Astros have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-6-2).

The Astros are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with eight hits, batting .178 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Jorge Polanco has two home runs and a walk. He's batting .417 and slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .440.

Polanco enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last six games he is hitting .417 with two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Cal Raleigh has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .205/.314/.386.

Dylan Moore has been key for Seattle with eight hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .538.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has accumulated 16 hits with a .392 on-base percentage and a .532 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .340.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Altuve hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Jeremy Pena has two home runs and three walks while hitting .154. He's slugging .308 with an on-base percentage of .250.

He is currently 164th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .189 with a double, a home run and nine walks.

Isaac Paredes has a double and five walks while batting .214.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

