Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

On Friday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (68-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-79)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-186) | LAA: (+156)

SEA: (-186) | LAA: (+156) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-111) | LAA: +1.5 (-108)

SEA: -1.5 (-111) | LAA: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 9-10, 3.48 ERA vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (9-10) versus the Angels and Samuel Aldegheri. Kirby and his team are 10-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-10. Aldegheri's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (63.6%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

The Mariners vs Angels moneyline has Seattle as a -186 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +156 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Angels are -108 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -111.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mariners-Angels on August 30, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 50, or 57.5%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won five of eight games when listed as at least -186 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 133 opportunities.

The Mariners are 58-75-0 against the spread in their 133 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 107 total times this season. They've gone 47-60 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +156 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 7-12 (36.8%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-64-8 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 74-58-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena is batting .218 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 61 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .394.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 129th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Cal Raleigh has 92 hits, which ranks first among Seattle batters this season. He's batting .210 with 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 134th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified batters.

Justin Turner has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .342.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .670, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has 115 hits with a .453 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .254 and with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 47th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .346 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .370.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .238 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .208.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

7/24/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/22/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/12/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 11-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/2/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/1/2024: 9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/31/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

