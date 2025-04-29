Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 5:16 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (16-12) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-184) | LAA: (+154)

SEA: (-184) | LAA: (+154) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)

SEA: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 1-3, 4.21 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-3, 5.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (1-3) to the mound, while Jack Kochanowicz (1-3) will answer the bell for the Angels. Miller's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels are 1-2 in Kochanowicz's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (68.5%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -184 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and Seattle is +120 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Angels game on April 29 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

Seattle has been listed as a favorite of -184 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 28 opportunities.

The Mariners are 14-14-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have put together an 8-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-1).

The Angels have covered 40.7% of their games this season, going 11-16-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 25 hits, batting .229 this season with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 104th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Raleigh has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jorge Polanco leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.739) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .377 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Polanco takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .202 with a .384 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Arozarena takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with four walks.

Julio Rodriguez has been key for Seattle with 22 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

Rodriguez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a double, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .170. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .261.

He ranks 158th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel's .327 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .382.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Taylor Ward is batting .194 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Kyren Paris is batting .231 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

