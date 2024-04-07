March Madness 2024 Championship Printable Bracket: Schedule and Betting Odds

The Final Four matchups of the NCAA men's tournament have concluded, confirming the teams that will continue to the National Championship.

The final game will be played Monday, April 8th at 9:20pm (ET). Here is a printable bracket of all matchups that have been played so far, plus the final two teams' odds to win the championship.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Betting Odds

Here are each team's odds to win the NCAA men's basketball championship, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Purdue at Connecticut -6.5 +220 -275 145.5

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule

Thursday, March 21st: 1st Round

Friday, March 22nd: 1st Round

Saturday, March 23rd: 2nd Round

Sunday, March 24th: 2nd Round

Thursday, March 28th: Sweet 16

Friday, March 29th: Sweet 16

Saturday, March 30th: Elite Eight

Sunday, March 31st: Elite Eight

Saturday, April 6th: Final Four

Monday, April 8th: National Championship

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Printable Bracket

Check out our printable brackets for the 2024 NCAA men's tournament:

Black-and-White Version: Download your printable bracket here.

Color Version: Download your printable bracket here.

