Bucky Irving Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Chargers and their 14th-ranked run defense (117.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Irving vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.34

26.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

0.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.95

9.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

With 137.5 fantasy points in 2024 (10.6 per game), Irving is the 21st-ranked player at the RB position and 50th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Irving has totaled 47.5 fantasy points (15.8 per game) as he's run for 243 yards and scored two touchdowns on 41 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 112 yards on 10 grabs (10 targets).

Irving has posted 65.6 fantasy points (13.1 per game) during his last five games, running for 340 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 61 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 136 yards on 16 grabs (16 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Irving's fantasy season was a Week 13 performance against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he posted 24.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 25 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving's matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.8 fantasy points. He ran for three yards on four carries on the day with one catch for 15 yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Chargers have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Chargers this year.

