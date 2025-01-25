NHL
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
NHL action on Saturday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs playing the Ottawa Senators.
NHL betting lines
Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (30-17-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-20-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-111)
|Senators (-108)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (56.2%)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +220 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -280.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Senators on January 25, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Senators reveal Toronto as the favorite (-111) and Ottawa as the underdog (-108) despite being the home team.