NHL
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (45-30-7)
- Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN2
Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-150)
|Senators (+125)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.1%)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Senators are -215 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +172.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Senators on April 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Senators reveal Toronto as the favorite (-150) and Ottawa as the underdog (+125) on the road.