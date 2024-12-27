FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Friday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (21-12-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-17-4)
  • Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-152)Red Wings (+126)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are -200 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +160.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Red Wings on December 27, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Red Wings, Toronto is the favorite at -152, and Detroit is +126 playing at home.

