NHL
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27
The NHL slate on Friday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (21-12-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-17-4)
- Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-152)
|Red Wings (+126)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.3%)
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are -200 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +160.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Red Wings on December 27, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Red Wings, Toronto is the favorite at -152, and Detroit is +126 playing at home.