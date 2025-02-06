NHL
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams in action on Thursday, up against the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (32-19-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-28-4)
- Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-160)
|Kraken (+132)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (50.6%)
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -192 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +154.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Kraken on February 6, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Moneyline
- Toronto is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +132 underdog at home.