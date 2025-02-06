Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams in action on Thursday, up against the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-19-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-28-4)

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-160) Kraken (+132) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (50.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -192 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +154.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Kraken on February 6, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Moneyline

Toronto is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +132 underdog at home.

