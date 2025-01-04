Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-13-2) vs. Boston Bruins (20-16-4)

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-138) Bruins (+115) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (68.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +180.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Bruins matchup on January 4, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +115 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -138 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!