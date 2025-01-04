NHL
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (24-13-2) vs. Boston Bruins (20-16-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-138)
|Bruins (+115)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (68.2%)
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +180.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Bruins matchup on January 4, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +115 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -138 favorite at home.