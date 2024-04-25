menu item
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

Data Skrive
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15)
  • Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, CBC, Max, and NESN

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Maple Leafs (-130)Bruins (+108)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (51.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Spread

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +195 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -240.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Bruins, on April 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Bruins, Toronto is the favorite at -130, and Boston is +108 playing on the road.

