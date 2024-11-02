Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the St. Louis Blues.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-6)

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-210) Blues (+172) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Blues Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Maple Leafs are +116 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -142.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for Maple Leafs-Blues on November 2 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Blues reveal Toronto as the favorite (-210) and St. Louis as the underdog (+172) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!