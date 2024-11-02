Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the St. Louis Blues.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Blues Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-6)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-210)
|Blues (+172)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.6%)
Maple Leafs vs Blues Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Maple Leafs are +116 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -142.
Maple Leafs vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Blues on November 2 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.
Maple Leafs vs Blues Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Blues reveal Toronto as the favorite (-210) and St. Louis as the underdog (+172) despite being the home team.