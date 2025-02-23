NHL
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23
The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (34-20-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-32-7)
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-240)
|Blackhawks (+195)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.5%)
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -130 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +106.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Blackhawks on February 23, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Blackhawks, Toronto is the favorite at -240, and Chicago is +195 playing at home.