Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (34-20-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-32-7)

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-240) Blackhawks (+195) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -130 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +106.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Blackhawks on February 23, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Blackhawks, Toronto is the favorite at -240, and Chicago is +195 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!