NHL
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Monday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (14-7-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-14-2)
- Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-420)
|Blackhawks (+320)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (75.8%)
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Blackhawks are +128 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -158.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Blackhawks matchup on December 2 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +320 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -420 favorite at home.