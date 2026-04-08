Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Magic vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSN and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (43-36) are 6-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (47-32) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at Kia Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSN and FDSFL. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6 227.5 -220 +184

Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (51.1%)

Magic vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 35 times in 79 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves are 36-43-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 44 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over 43% of the time (34 out of 79 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 38 opportunities on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Magic hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 23 times in 41 opportunities this season (56.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 21 times in 38 opportunities (55.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.425, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.487, 19-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over less frequently at home (13 of 40, 32.5%) than away (21 of 39, 53.8%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 8.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 assists and 3.9 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is also draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Timberwolves get 28.9 points per game from Anthony Edwards, plus 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 68.2% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

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