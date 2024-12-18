Magic vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Magic vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: TNT

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) square off against the Orlando Magic (17-11) as 6-point favorites on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 210 points.

Magic vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6 210 -230 +190

Magic vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (53.1%)

Magic vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 16 times this season (16-9-0).

In the Magic's 28 games this season, they have 16 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 11 times out of 28 chances this season.

Magic games this year have eclipsed the over/under 46.4% of the time (13 out of 28 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and eight times in 12 road games.

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in six of 13 home matchups (46.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of 12 games (41.7%).

This season, Orlando is 9-2-0 at home against the spread (.818 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-10-0 ATS (.412).

Magic games have finished above the over/under 45.5% of the time at home (five of 11), and 47.1% of the time on the road (eight of 17).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 30.3 points, 5.5 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 6.1 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.2 points, 4.8 boards and 1.8 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.9 points, 3.7 boards and 2.2 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 8.8 points, 1.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Magic.

The Magic are receiving 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

Moritz Wagner averages 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is draining 56.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

The Magic are receiving 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Goga Bitadze.

The Magic are receiving 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Anthony Black.

