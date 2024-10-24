Magic vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: YES and FDS-FL

The Orlando Magic (1-0) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on YES and FDS-FL. The matchup's point total is set at 216.5.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -11.5 -108 -112 216.5 -108 -112 -592 +440

Magic vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (79.4%)

Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Magic won 51 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 31 times.

The Nets won once ATS (1-4) as underdogs of 11.5 points or more last year.

The Magic and their opponents combined to hit the over 37 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 38 of the Nets' 82 games hit the over.

Orlando did a better job covering the spread in home games (28-13-0) last season than it did in road tilts (23-18-0).

Against the spread, Brooklyn performed better at home (20-19-2) than on the road (14-27-0) last year.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Paolo Banchero put up points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists last year. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Last season, Franz Wagner recorded an average of 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Cole Anthony averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists. He also made 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jalen Suggs posted 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He drained 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season included 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He drained 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Nets Leaders

Nicolas Claxton's numbers last season were 11.8 points, 9.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 62.9% from the floor (fifth in league).

Dennis Schroder posted 14.0 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Cameron Thomas put up 22.5 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Cameron Johnson collected 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points, 1.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

