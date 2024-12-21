Magic vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (13-12) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Orlando Magic (17-12) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Kia Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 205.5.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2.5 205.5 -146 +124

Magic vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (65.4%)

Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 25 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 13 times out of 25 chances this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the point total 56% of the time (14 out of 25 games with a set point total).

Orlando has a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-2-0) than it does on the road (7-10-0).

The Magic have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in five of 12 home matchups (41.7%). In road games, they have hit the over in eight of 17 games (47.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-6-1 record) than on the road (.417, 5-6-1).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 53.8% of the time at home (seven of 13), and 58.3% of the time away (seven of 12).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 16 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 63.4% from the floor.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.2 points for the Heat, plus 10.2 boards and 4.9 assists.

Per game, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jimmy Butler provides the Heat 18.5 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat are getting 11.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3 assists per game from Terry Rozier.

Per game, Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 11.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

