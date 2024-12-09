LSU vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Texas Bowl 2024
The Tuesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Baylor Bears.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
LSU vs Baylor Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: LSU: (-126) | Baylor: (+105)
- Spread: LSU: -2.5 (-110) | Baylor: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
LSU vs Baylor Betting Trends
- LSU has four wins in 12 games against the spread this season.
- This season, LSU is 3-6 as 2.5-point or better favorites.
- There have been four LSU games (of 12) that went over the total this season.
- Baylor is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Baylor has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 11 Baylor games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.
LSU vs Baylor Point Spread
LSU is favored by 2.5 points over Baylor. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, with Baylor being -110.
LSU vs Baylor Over/Under
The over/under for LSU-Baylor on Dec. 31 is 60.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
LSU vs Baylor Moneyline
Baylor is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while LSU is a -126 favorite.
LSU vs. Baylor Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|LSU
|29.3
|56
|23.8
|52
|56.9
|12
|Baylor
|34.7
|26
|25.3
|68
|53.9
|12
LSU vs. Baylor Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
