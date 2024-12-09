LSU vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Texas Bowl 2024

The Tuesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Baylor Bears.

LSU vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LSU: (-126) | Baylor: (+105)

LSU: (-126) | Baylor: (+105) Spread: LSU: -2.5 (-110) | Baylor: +2.5 (-110)

LSU: -2.5 (-110) | Baylor: +2.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Baylor Betting Trends

LSU has four wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

This season, LSU is 3-6 as 2.5-point or better favorites.

There have been four LSU games (of 12) that went over the total this season.

Baylor is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

Baylor has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 11 Baylor games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

LSU vs Baylor Point Spread

LSU is favored by 2.5 points over Baylor. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, with Baylor being -110.

LSU vs Baylor Over/Under

The over/under for LSU-Baylor on Dec. 31 is 60.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

LSU vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while LSU is a -126 favorite.

LSU vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games LSU 29.3 56 23.8 52 56.9 12 Baylor 34.7 26 25.3 68 53.9 12

LSU vs. Baylor Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: NRG Stadium

