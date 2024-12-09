Louisville vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Bowl 2024

On Tuesday in college football, the Louisville Cardinals are up against the Washington Huskies.

Louisville vs Washington Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-184) | Washington: (+152)

Louisville: (-184) | Washington: (+152) Spread: Louisville: -4.5 (-110) | Washington: +4.5 (-110)

Louisville: -4.5 (-110) | Washington: +4.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs Washington Betting Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 5-6-0 this season.

Louisville's ATS record as 4.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-4.

This season, seven of Louisville's 11 games have go over the point total.

Washington's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-7-0.

Washington is winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

Washington has played 12 games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Louisville vs Washington Point Spread

Louisville is favored by 4.5 points over Washington. Louisville is -110 to cover the spread, with Washington being -110.

Louisville vs Washington Over/Under

The over/under for the Louisville versus Washington game on Dec. 31 has been set at 49.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Louisville vs Washington Moneyline

Louisville is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +152 underdog.

Louisville vs. Washington Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 36.6 16 23.3 48 55.3 12 Washington 22.5 109 22.8 43 48.3 12

Louisville vs. Washington Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Stadium: Sun Bowl

