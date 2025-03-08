Louisville vs Stanford Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Louisville Cardinals (24-6, 17-2 ACC) will try to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they square off against the Stanford Cardinal (19-11, 11-8 ACC) on March 8, 2025 at KFC Yum! Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (88.8%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Louisville-Stanford spread (Louisville -11.5) or over/under (149.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Louisville vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Stanford has put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 11.5 or more this season, Louisville (4-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Stanford (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Cardinals have done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-2-0) than they have at home (7-9-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cardinal have a better winning percentage at home (.611, 11-7-0 record) than on the road (.300, 3-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Louisville is 13-6-0 this season.

Stanford has beaten the spread eight times in 19 ACC games.

Louisville vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in 20, or 83.3%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cardinals have been a -820 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Stanford has won 30% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-7).

The Cardinal have played as a moneyline underdog of +550 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 89.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Louisville vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville averages 79.7 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per contest (94th in college basketball). It has a +315 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Chucky Hepburn is 164th in college basketball with a team-high 16.3 points per game.

Stanford's +97 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.7 points per game (191st in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (133rd in college basketball).

Maxime Raynaud is 17th in the nation with a team-leading 20.2 points per game.

The 35.1 rebounds per game the Cardinals average rank 39th in the country, and are five more than the 30.1 their opponents record per outing.

J'Vonne Hadley's 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Cardinals and rank 128th in college basketball action.

The Cardinal record 31.3 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball) while allowing 29.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Raynaud averages 10.9 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) to lead the Cardinal.

Louisville's 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 88.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 60th in college basketball.

The Cardinal score 97.9 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball), while allowing 93.6 points per 100 possessions (187th in college basketball).

