Louisiana vs Texas State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Texas State Bobcats.

Louisiana vs Texas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana: (-125) | Texas State: (+104)

Louisiana: (-125) | Texas State: (+104) Spread: Louisiana: -2.5 (-104) | Texas State: +2.5 (-118)

Louisiana: -2.5 (-104) | Texas State: +2.5 (-118) Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana vs Texas State Betting Trends

Louisiana has posted one win against the spread this season.

Louisiana is winless ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Louisiana and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Texas State's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-1-0.

Texas State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

A pair of Texas State four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Louisiana vs Texas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (61%)

Louisiana vs Texas State Point Spread

Louisiana is favored by 2.5 points versus Texas State. Louisiana is -104 to cover the spread, while Texas State is -118.

Louisiana vs Texas State Over/Under

The Louisiana-Texas State game on October 7 has been given an over/under of 66.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Louisiana vs Texas State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Louisiana vs. Texas State reveal Louisiana as the favorite (-125) and Texas State as the underdog (+104).

Louisiana vs. Texas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Louisiana 35.8 33 29 92 54.3 2 5 Texas State 43.4 8 29 92 61.3 2 5

