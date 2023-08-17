2023 Louisiana Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' 2023 record is 4-2. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

Louisiana 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Northwestern State September 2 W 38-13 - - 2 @ Old Dominion September 9 L 38-31 Ragin' Cajuns (-5.5) 50.5 3 @ UAB September 16 W 41-21 Blazers (-2.5) 59.5 4 Buffalo September 23 W 45-38 Ragin' Cajuns (-10.5) 57.5 5 @ Minnesota September 30 L 35-24 Golden Gophers (-9.5) 49.5 6 Texas State October 7 W 34-30 Ragin' Cajuns (-2.5) 66.5 8 Georgia State October 21 - - - View Full Table

Louisiana Last Game

The Ragin' Cajuns took home a win against the Texas State Bobcats 34-30 in their most recent game. Against the Bobcats, Zeon Chriss led the Ragin' Cajuns with 205 yards on 13-of-17 passing (76.5%) for three TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Jacob Kibodi ran for 63 yards on 11 carries (5.7 yards per carry). Robert Williams grabbed five balls for 90 yards (averaging 18.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Bobcats.

Louisiana Betting Insights

Louisiana has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

