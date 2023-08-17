FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Louisiana Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' 2023 record is 4-2. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

Louisiana 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Northwestern StateSeptember 2W 38-13--
2@ Old DominionSeptember 9L 38-31Ragin' Cajuns (-5.5)50.5
3@ UABSeptember 16W 41-21Blazers (-2.5)59.5
4BuffaloSeptember 23W 45-38Ragin' Cajuns (-10.5)57.5
5@ MinnesotaSeptember 30L 35-24Golden Gophers (-9.5)49.5
6Texas StateOctober 7W 34-30Ragin' Cajuns (-2.5)66.5
8Georgia StateOctober 21---
View Full Table

Louisiana Last Game

The Ragin' Cajuns took home a win against the Texas State Bobcats 34-30 in their most recent game. Against the Bobcats, Zeon Chriss led the Ragin' Cajuns with 205 yards on 13-of-17 passing (76.5%) for three TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Jacob Kibodi ran for 63 yards on 11 carries (5.7 yards per carry). Robert Williams grabbed five balls for 90 yards (averaging 18.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Bobcats.

Louisiana Betting Insights

  • Louisiana has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

