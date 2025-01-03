Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/3/24 Los Angeles Rams 26 @ Seattle Seahawks 20 11/19/23 Seattle Seahawks 16 @ Los Angeles Rams 17 9/10/23 Los Angeles Rams 30 @ Seattle Seahawks 13 1/8/23 Los Angeles Rams 16 @ Seattle Seahawks 19 12/4/22 Seattle Seahawks 27 @ Los Angeles Rams 23 12/21/21 Seattle Seahawks 10 @ Los Angeles Rams 20 10/7/21 Los Angeles Rams 26 @ Seattle Seahawks 17 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rams vs. Seahawks Rivalry

First meeting : The Rams and Seahawks first played on October 31, 1976, with the Rams winning 45-6.

: The Rams and Seahawks first played on October 31, 1976, with the Rams winning 45-6. NFC West rivals : The rivalry intensified in 2002 when the Seahawks moved to the NFC West, ensuring two matchups every regular season.

: The rivalry intensified in 2002 when the Seahawks moved to the NFC West, ensuring two matchups every regular season. Playoff encounters : The Rams and Seahawks have met in the playoffs twice, most recently in the 2020-2021 Wild Card round, where the Rams won 30-20 despite starting backup QB John Wolford, who was later replaced by Jared Goff.

: The Rams and Seahawks have met in the playoffs twice, most recently in the 2020-2021 Wild Card round, where the Rams won 30-20 despite starting backup QB John Wolford, who was later replaced by Jared Goff. Rams' dominance under Sean McVay : Since Sean McVay became head coach of the Rams in 2017, the team has generally had the upper hand, winning the majority of matchups against the Seahawks.

: Since Sean McVay became head coach of the Rams in 2017, the team has generally had the upper hand, winning the majority of matchups against the Seahawks. 2017 Defensive Battle : One of the most thrilling games in the rivalry came in Week 5 of the 2017 season, when the Seahawks edged out the Rams 16-10 in a defensive battle, despite both teams being known for high-powered offenses that year.

: One of the most thrilling games in the rivalry came in Week 5 of the 2017 season, when the Seahawks edged out the Rams 16-10 in a defensive battle, despite both teams being known for high-powered offenses that year. Geographic proximity : Both teams are located on the West Coast, with the Rams in Los Angeles and the Seahawks in Seattle, making for a geographic rivalry in addition to divisional competition.

: Both teams are located on the West Coast, with the Rams in Los Angeles and the Seahawks in Seattle, making for a geographic rivalry in addition to divisional competition. Seahawks' early 2000s dominance : During the 2000s, the Seahawks often controlled the rivalry, especially during their Super Bowl run years, when they won 10 of 11 matchups between 2005 and 2010.

: During the 2000s, the Seahawks often controlled the rivalry, especially during their Super Bowl run years, when they won 10 of 11 matchups between 2005 and 2010. Russell Wilson factor : Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson played a crucial role in many of these matchups, with his mobility and clutch playmaking often frustrating the Rams' defense. However, the Rams defense, led by Aaron Donald, had several dominant games against him, as well.

: Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson played a crucial role in many of these matchups, with his mobility and clutch playmaking often frustrating the Rams' defense. However, the Rams defense, led by Aaron Donald, had several dominant games against him, as well. Aaron Donald vs. Seahawks’ O-line : One of the key battles in the rivalry has been Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s dominance over the Seahawks' offensive line. Donald was consistently a disruptive force in these matchups.

: One of the key battles in the rivalry has been Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s dominance over the Seahawks' offensive line. Donald was consistently a disruptive force in these matchups. Primetime matchups: Rams-Seahawks games have often been showcased in primetime, including several memorable "Thursday Night Football" and "Sunday Night Football" matchups, due to the playoff implications and competitive nature of the games.

The Rams-Seahawks rivalry has grown into one of the most competitive in the NFC West, featuring intense games, defensive battles, and playoff showdowns.

