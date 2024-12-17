Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 9/15/24 Los Angeles Rams 10 @ Arizona Cardinals 41 11/26/23 Los Angeles Rams 37 @ Arizona Cardinals 14 10/15/23 Arizona Cardinals 9 @ Los Angeles Rams 26 11/13/22 Arizona Cardinals 27 @ Los Angeles Rams 17 9/25/22 Los Angeles Rams 20 @ Arizona Cardinals 12 01/17/2022 * Arizona Cardinals 11 @ Los Angeles Rams 34 12/13/21 Los Angeles Rams 30 @ Arizona Cardinals 23 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rams vs. Cardinals Rivalry

First meeting : The Rams and Cardinals first played on October 3, 1937, when the Rams were based in Cleveland, and the Cardinals were in Chicago. The Cardinals won 6-0.

: The Rams and Cardinals first played on October 3, 1937, when the Rams were based in Cleveland, and the Cardinals were in Chicago. The Cardinals won 6-0. NFC West rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC West, ensuring at least two matchups every regular season, intensifying the rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the NFC West, ensuring at least two matchups every regular season, intensifying the rivalry. Rams' dominance in recent years : The Rams have had significant success against the Cardinals, especially since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017. From 2017 to 2021, the Rams won eight consecutive games against Arizona.

: The Rams have had significant success against the Cardinals, especially since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017. From 2017 to 2021, the Rams won eight consecutive games against Arizona. Arizona's breakthrough win in 2021 : In Week 4 of the 2021 season, the Cardinals snapped their eight-game losing streak to the Rams with a dominant 37-20 win in Los Angeles, signaling their rise as contenders that year.

: In Week 4 of the 2021 season, the Cardinals snapped their eight-game losing streak to the Rams with a dominant 37-20 win in Los Angeles, signaling their rise as contenders that year. Playoff showdown : The Rams and Cardinals met in the playoffs in the 2021 NFC Wild Card round, where the Rams won convincingly, 34-11, en route to winning Super Bowl LVI.

: The Rams and Cardinals met in the playoffs in the 2021 NFC Wild Card round, where the Rams won convincingly, 34-11, en route to winning Super Bowl LVI. Geographic proximity : Both teams are based in the southwestern United States, with the Rams in California and the Cardinals in Arizona, leading to a geographic rivalry with some fan overlap in nearby regions.

: Both teams are based in the southwestern United States, with the Rams in California and the Cardinals in Arizona, leading to a geographic rivalry with some fan overlap in nearby regions. Kurt Warner connection : Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is a notable link between the two teams, having led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 1999 and later revitalizing his career with the Cardinals, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2008.

: Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is a notable link between the two teams, having led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 1999 and later revitalizing his career with the Cardinals, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2008. High-powered offenses : Both teams have fielded some of the NFL's most exciting offenses in recent years, especially with QBs like Kyler Murray for the Cardinals and Matthew Stafford for the Rams, leading to high-scoring and entertaining games.

: Both teams have fielded some of the NFL's most exciting offenses in recent years, especially with QBs like Kyler Murray for the Cardinals and Matthew Stafford for the Rams, leading to high-scoring and entertaining games. NFC West battles: Their games often carry high stakes within the competitive NFC West, with both teams frequently in contention for playoff spots, making their matchups crucial for divisional supremacy.

The Rams-Cardinals rivalry is characterized by historical connections, intense NFC West showdowns, and key moments like their playoff clash in the 2021 season.

