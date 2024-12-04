menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
9/29/24Kansas City Chiefs17@Los Angeles Chargers10
1/7/24Kansas City Chiefs13@Los Angeles Chargers12
10/22/23Los Angeles Chargers17@Kansas City Chiefs31
11/20/22Kansas City Chiefs30@Los Angeles Chargers27
9/15/22Los Angeles Chargers24@Kansas City Chiefs27
12/16/21Kansas City Chiefs34@Los Angeles Chargers28
9/26/21Los Angeles Chargers30@Kansas City Chiefs24

Chargers vs. Chiefs Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Chargers and Chiefs first faced off on September 10, 1960, with the Chargers winning 21-20, marking the beginning of their long-standing rivalry.
  • AFC West rivals: Both teams are part of the AFC West division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which intensifies their rivalry.
  • All-time series: As of 2023, the Chargers and Chiefs have played over 120 games against each other, with the Chiefs holding a significant lead in the all-time series.
  • Notable players: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson for the Chargers and Derrick Thomas and Len Dawson for the Chiefs.
  • High-scoring games: The rivalry is known for several high-scoring matchups, including a 2018 game where the Chiefs won 38-28, showcasing the explosive offenses of both teams.
  • Recent competitiveness: The rivalry has become increasingly competitive in recent years, particularly with the emergence of quarterback Justin Herbert for the Chargers and the continued success of Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.
  • The "Phillip Rivers Effect": Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had numerous memorable matchups against the Chiefs, often leading to heated confrontations and dramatic finishes during his tenure with the team.
  • Key playoff implications: Many matchups between the two teams have had significant playoff implications, particularly during the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs and the Chargers' playoff appearances.
  • Passionate fan bases: Both teams have dedicated fan bases, with Chiefs fans known for their loud and intimidating home-field advantage at Arrowhead Stadium, making games between the two teams highly anticipated events.

The Chargers-Chiefs rivalry is characterized by competitive matchups, high-scoring games, and memorable moments, making it one of the notable rivalries in the AFC West.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup