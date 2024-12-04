Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 9/29/24 Kansas City Chiefs 17 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10 1/7/24 Kansas City Chiefs 13 @ Los Angeles Chargers 12 10/22/23 Los Angeles Chargers 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs 31 11/20/22 Kansas City Chiefs 30 @ Los Angeles Chargers 27 9/15/22 Los Angeles Chargers 24 @ Kansas City Chiefs 27 12/16/21 Kansas City Chiefs 34 @ Los Angeles Chargers 28 9/26/21 Los Angeles Chargers 30 @ Kansas City Chiefs 24 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chargers vs. Chiefs Rivalry

First meeting : The Chargers and Chiefs first faced off on September 10, 1960, with the Chargers winning 21-20, marking the beginning of their long-standing rivalry.

: The Chargers and Chiefs first faced off on September 10, 1960, with the Chargers winning 21-20, marking the beginning of their long-standing rivalry. AFC West rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC West division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which intensifies their rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the AFC West division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which intensifies their rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Chargers and Chiefs have played over 120 games against each other, with the Chiefs holding a significant lead in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Chargers and Chiefs have played over 120 games against each other, with the Chiefs holding a significant lead in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson for the Chargers and Derrick Thomas and Len Dawson for the Chiefs.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson for the Chargers and Derrick Thomas and Len Dawson for the Chiefs. High-scoring games : The rivalry is known for several high-scoring matchups, including a 2018 game where the Chiefs won 38-28, showcasing the explosive offenses of both teams.

: The rivalry is known for several high-scoring matchups, including a 2018 game where the Chiefs won 38-28, showcasing the explosive offenses of both teams. Recent competitiveness : The rivalry has become increasingly competitive in recent years, particularly with the emergence of quarterback Justin Herbert for the Chargers and the continued success of Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.

: The rivalry has become increasingly competitive in recent years, particularly with the emergence of quarterback Justin Herbert for the Chargers and the continued success of Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs. The "Phillip Rivers Effect" : Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had numerous memorable matchups against the Chiefs, often leading to heated confrontations and dramatic finishes during his tenure with the team.

: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had numerous memorable matchups against the Chiefs, often leading to heated confrontations and dramatic finishes during his tenure with the team. Key playoff implications : Many matchups between the two teams have had significant playoff implications, particularly during the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs and the Chargers' playoff appearances.

: Many matchups between the two teams have had significant playoff implications, particularly during the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs and the Chargers' playoff appearances. Passionate fan bases: Both teams have dedicated fan bases, with Chiefs fans known for their loud and intimidating home-field advantage at Arrowhead Stadium, making games between the two teams highly anticipated events.

The Chargers-Chiefs rivalry is characterized by competitive matchups, high-scoring games, and memorable moments, making it one of the notable rivalries in the AFC West.

