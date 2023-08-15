Los Angeles Chargers Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:40 AM

At +2300, the Los Angeles Chargers are No. 9 in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl currently. The Chargers' moneyline odds to advance to the postseason are -110.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about Chargers Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chargers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2300 (Bet $100 to win $2,300)

+2300 (Bet $100 to win $2,300) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100)

+2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -110 (Bet $110 to win $100)

-110 (Bet $110 to win $100) Odds to Win the AFC West: +380 (Bet $100 to win $380)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Chargers Stats Insights

While the Chargers rank second-worst in the in total defense with 404 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they rank fifth-best in the (388.8 yards per game).

The Chargers are averaging 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the . On the other side of the ball, they rank 24th, giving up 26 points per game.

Los Angeles sports the sixth-ranked passing offense this season (269 passing yards per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking worst with 299.8 passing yards allowed per game.

The Chargers rank 13th in run offense (119.8 rushing yards per game) and 14th in run defense (104.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

On defense, Los Angeles has been a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking fourth-best by allowing a 31.9% third-down conversion rate. The team's offense ranks 17th (38.9% third-down conversion rate).

The Chargers have one of the most efficient offensive attacks in the (fifth in yards per play at 6.1) while their defense is one of the most generous (6.3 yards allowed per play, 30th in the league).

Los Angeles has forced seven total turnovers (12th in ) this season and have turned it over two times (second in ) for a turnover margin of +5, the fifth-best in the league.

Chargers Betting Insights

Bookmakers rate the Chargers considerably higher (ninth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (18th).

Bookmakers have moved the Chargers' Super Bowl odds down from +2100 at the beginning of the season to +2300. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the seventh-smallest change.

The implied probability of the Chargers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +2300 moneyline odds, is 4.2%.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Chargers have a 52.4% chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Chargers Leaders

Justin Herbert has compiled 1,106 yards (276.5 ypg) on 103-of-145 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 55 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Herbert's game status for Monday's Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys is unknown. He was a full participant in the Chargers' last practice.

Joshua Kelley has 207 rushing yards on 57 carries with one touchdown.

Keenan Allen leads his squad with 434 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 35 receptions (out of 44 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Josh Palmer has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 160 yards, finding the end zone one time.

Khalil Mack leads the team with 6.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Bet on Los Angeles Chargers on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl