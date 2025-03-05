LIU vs Chicago State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Long Island Sharks (16-15, 12-4 NEC) face off against the No. 7 seed Chicago State Cougars (4-27, 4-12 NEC) in the NEC tournament Wednesday at Steinberg Wellness Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

LIU vs. Chicago State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Steinberg Wellness Center

LIU vs. Chicago State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: LIU win (82.7%)

LIU is an 11.5-point favorite over Chicago State on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 127.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

LIU vs. Chicago State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

LIU has covered 14 times in 22 games with a spread this season.

Chicago State has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this year.

The Sharks have a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-2-0) than they do on the road (6-4-0).

The Cougars have performed better against the spread away (9-10-0) than at home (4-6-0) this season.

LIU has 10 wins against the spread in 12 conference games this season.

Against the spread in NEC games, Chicago State is 8-8-0 this season.

LIU vs. Chicago State: Moneyline Betting Stats

LIU has been victorious in seven of the nine contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Sharks the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -1299 moneyline listed for this contest.

Chicago State has won four of the 29 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (13.8%).

The Cougars have played 12 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +730 or longer, and fell in each game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that LIU has a 92.9% chance of pulling out a win.

LIU vs. Chicago State Head-to-Head Comparison

LIU averages 67.7 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (27th in college basketball). It has a +71 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Malachi Davis' 17.1 points per game lead LIU and rank 107th in college basketball.

Chicago State is being outscored by 16.3 points per game, with a -506 scoring differential overall. It puts up 62.7 points per game (359th in college basketball), and gives up 79.0 per outing (338th in college basketball).

Jalen Forrest paces Chicago State, averaging 12.5 points per game (605th in college basketball).

The 32.0 rebounds per game the Sharks average rank 178th in the country, and are 3.0 more than the 29.0 their opponents record per contest.

Shadrak Lasu's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Sharks and rank 152nd in college basketball action.

The Cougars record 27.9 rebounds per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 37.2 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 9.3 boards per game.

Forrest is 754th in college basketball with 4.6 rebounds per game, leading the Cougars.

LIU averages 90.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (313th in college basketball), and allows 87.1 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

The Cougars rank 362nd in college basketball averaging 81.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 354th, allowing 102.3 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!