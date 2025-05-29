List of NHL Teams to Win Back-to-Back Stanley Cups

It's no easy feat to win a Stanley Cup. It's even harder for a team to win back-to-back titles.

The 2024 champions, the Florida Panthers, are back in the Finals for a second straight year. If they manage to hoist the Cup again, they’ll join an exclusive group of teams who have consecutive Stanley Cup wins.

Only eight franchises in NHL history have pulled this off -- and just three have done so in the last 30 years.

Below is a full list of every franchise to win consecutive Stanley Cups since 1927 -- the year the trophy officially became the NHL’s championship prize -- including the few dynasties that have won three or more in a row.

NHL Teams to Win Back-to-Back Cups

Montreal Canadiens

1930-1931 (two straight)

1956-1960 (five straight)

1965-1966 (two straight)

1968-1969 (two straight)

1976-1979 (four straight)

Detroit Red Wings

1936-1937 (two straight)

1954-1955 (two straight)

1997-1998 (two straight)

Toronto Maple Leafs

1947-1949 (three straight)

1962-1964 (three straight)

Edmonton Oilers

1984-1985 (two straight)

1987-1988 (two straight)

Pittsburgh Penguins

1991-1992 (two straight)

2016-2017 (two straight)

Philadelphia Flyers

1974-1975 (two straight)

New York Islanders

1980-1983 (four straight)

Tampa Bay Lightning

2020-2021 (two straight)

How Many NHL Teams Have Won 3 Stanley Cups in a Row?

Three NHL have won at least three straight Stanley Cups, with two of the franchises doing it more than once:

Montreal Canadiens (1956-1960, 1976-1979)

(1956-1960, 1976-1979) Toronto Maple Leafs (1947-1949, 1962-1964)

(1947-1949, 1962-1964) New York Islanders (1980-1983)

Who Was the Last Team to Win Consecutive Stanley Cups?

The most recent NHL team to win back-to-back titles was the Tampa Bay Lightning. They defeated the Dallas Stars in 2020 and Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

The Lightning also made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2022 but lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

Who Has the Most Consecutive Stanley Cups?

The record for most consecutive Stanley Cups is held by the Montreal Canadiens. They won five straight championships from 1956-1960.

