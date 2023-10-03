Lions vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

NFL action on Sunday includes the Detroit Lions playing the Carolina Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lions vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (84.2%)

Lions vs Panthers Point Spread

The Lions are 9.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Lions are -105 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -115 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Panthers Over/Under

Lions versus Panthers, on October 8, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Lions vs Panthers Moneyline

Carolina is a +360 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -460 favorite on the road.

Lions vs Panthers Betting Trends

Detroit has covered the spread three times in four games.

Two of the Lions' four games have hit the over.

The Panthers are winless against the spread this season.

One of the Panthers' four games has hit the over.

Lions vs Panthers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-460) | CAR: (+360)

DET: (-460) | CAR: (+360) Spread: DET: -9.5 (-105) | CAR: +9.5 (-115)

DET: -9.5 (-105) | CAR: +9.5 (-115) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

