Lightning vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Minnesota Wild.

Lightning vs Wild Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-0-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Lightning (-146)Wild (+122)6.5

Lightning vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (64.5%)

Lightning vs Wild Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Lightning vs Wild Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Wild on October 24, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Lightning vs Wild Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Wild moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -146 favorite, while Minnesota is a +122 underdog on the road.

