Lightning vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Wild Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-0-2)

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-146) Wild (+122) 6.5

Lightning vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (64.5%)

Lightning vs Wild Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Lightning vs Wild Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Wild on October 24, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Lightning vs Wild Moneyline

The Lightning vs Wild moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -146 favorite, while Minnesota is a +122 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!