Lightning vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24
Data Skrive
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Minnesota Wild.
Lightning vs Wild Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-0-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Lightning (-146)
|Wild (+122)
|6.5
Lightning vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (64.5%)
Lightning vs Wild Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Lightning vs Wild Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Wild on October 24, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Lightning vs Wild Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Wild moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -146 favorite, while Minnesota is a +122 underdog on the road.