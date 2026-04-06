NHL
Lightning vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
On Monday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Sabres Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (48-22-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (46-23-8)
- Date: Monday, April 6, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Lightning vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (53%)
Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -245.
Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Sabres on April 6, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +100 underdog despite being at home.