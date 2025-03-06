FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Sabres Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (36-21-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-30-6)
  • Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN

Lightning vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-245)Sabres (+198)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (75.1%)

Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -122 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +100.

Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Sabres on March 6, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +198 underdog on the road.

