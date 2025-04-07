Lightning vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.

Lightning vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-6) vs. New York Rangers (36-33-7)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-140) Rangers (+116) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (58.6%)

Lightning vs Rangers Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Lightning are +172 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -215.

Lightning vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Rangers on April 7, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Lightning vs Rangers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +116 underdog at home.

