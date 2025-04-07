NHL
Lightning vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Rangers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-6) vs. New York Rangers (36-33-7)
- Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-140)
|Rangers (+116)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (58.6%)
Lightning vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Lightning are +172 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -215.
Lightning vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Rangers on April 7, with the over being -132 and the under +108.
Lightning vs Rangers Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +116 underdog at home.