menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Blues Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-154)Blues (+128)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (52.3%)

Lightning vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.

Lightning vs Blues Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Blues on November 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.

Lightning vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Blues reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-154) and St. Louis as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup