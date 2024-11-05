Lightning vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5
The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Blues Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-6)
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-154)
|Blues (+128)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are provided.
Prediction: Lightning win (52.3%)
Lightning vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.
Lightning vs Blues Over/Under
- Lightning versus Blues on November 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.
Lightning vs Blues Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Blues reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-154) and St. Louis as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.