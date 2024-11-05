Lightning vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday.

Lightning vs Blues Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-6)

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-154) Blues (+128) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (52.3%)

Lightning vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.

Lightning vs Blues Over/Under

Lightning versus Blues on November 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.

Lightning vs Blues Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Blues reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-154) and St. Louis as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

