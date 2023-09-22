Liberty vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Liberty Flames are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Florida International Panthers.

Liberty vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-400) | Florida International: (+310)

Liberty: (-400) | Florida International: (+310) Spread: Liberty: -10.5 (-102) | Florida International: +10.5 (-120)

Liberty: -10.5 (-102) | Florida International: +10.5 (-120) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Liberty vs Florida International Betting Trends

Liberty is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

Two of Liberty's three games have hit the over.

Florida International is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

Florida International has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

One of Florida International's three games has gone over the point total.

Liberty vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (88.1%)

Liberty vs Florida International Point Spread

Florida International is listed as an underdog by 10.5 points (-120 odds), and Liberty, the favorite, is -102 to cover.

Liberty vs Florida International Over/Under

The Liberty-Florida International game on September 23 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Liberty vs Florida International Moneyline

Florida International is a +310 underdog on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -400 favorite.

Liberty vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Liberty 40.7 25 22.7 65 52.8 2 3 Florida International 25.3 58 22.5 95 50.8 1 4

