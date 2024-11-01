Latest Odds for 2024 Breeders' Cup Friday Races
The excitement of the Breeders' Cup has arrived! The action kicks off today, Friday, November 1st, with the first post time at 5:45 PM ET.
Today’s lineup features five races, while the remaining nine Breeders' Cup races continue tomorrow, Saturday, November 2nd.
Read on for the latest odds and post times for today’s races.
2024 Breeders' Cup Post Times - Friday, November 1st
These are the post times (ET) for each of Friday's races:
- Juvenile Turf Sprint - 5:45 p.m
- Juvenile Fillies - 6:25 p.m.
- Juvenile Fillies Turf - 7:05 p.m.
- Juvenile - 7:45 p.m.
- Juvenile Turf - 8:25 p.m.
Latest Odds
Here are the latest odds for each race, as of Friday morning.
Juvenile Turf Sprint
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Out On Bail
|Luis Saez
|Scr
|2
|Aesterius
|James Doyle
|9-2
|3
|Big Mojo
|Tom Marquand
|4-1
|4
|Magnum Force
|Colin Keane
|15-1
|5
|Arizona Blaze
|Umberto Rispoli
|15-1
|6
|Jet Sweep Joe
|Billy Loughnane
|30-1
|7
|Whistlejacket
|Ryan Moore
|5-1
Juvenile Fillies
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Vodka With A Twist
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|20-1
|2
|Snowyte
|Luis Saez
|15-1
|3
|Immersive
|Manuel Franco
|3-1
|4
|La Cara
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|12-1
|5
|Quickick
|Dylan Davis
|10-1
|6
|Otomena Shacho
|Yuga Kawada
|20-1
|7
|Non Compliant
|Scr
Juvenile Fillies Turf
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Lake Victoria
|Ryan Moore
|8-5
|2
|Nitrogen
|Jose L. Ortiz
|15-1
|3
|Correto
|Jorge Ruiz
|30-1
|4
|Scythian
|Junior Alvarado
|12-1
|5
|Totally Justified
|Manuel Franco
|20-1
|6
|Virgin Colada
|Flavien Prat
|20-1
|7
|Thought Process
|Hector I. Berrios
|5-2
Juvenile
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|East Avenue
|Tyler Gaffalione
|5-2
|2
|Getaway Car
|Juan J. Hernandez
|20-1
|3
|Hill Road
|Umberto Rispoli
|30-1
|4
|Ferocious
|Javier J. Castellano
|6-1
|5
|Jonathan's Way
|Joel Rosario
|9-2
|6
|Citizen Bull
|Martin Garcia
|10-1
|7
|Gaming
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|8-1
Juvenile Turf
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Satono Carnaval
|Rachel King
|20-1
|2
|Dream On
|Jose L. Ortiz
|20-1
|3
|Noble Confessor
|Tyler Gaffalione
|15-1
|4
|Al Qudra
|James Doyle
|4-1
|5
|Zulu Kingdom
|Flavien Prat
|8-1
|6
|Iron Man Cal
|Antonio Fresu
|30-1
|7
|Seagulls Eleven
|Luis Saez
|15-1
