menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Horse Racing

Latest Odds for 2024 Breeders' Cup Friday Races

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Latest Odds for 2024 Breeders' Cup Friday Races

The excitement of the Breeders' Cup has arrived! The action kicks off today, Friday, November 1st, with the first post time at 5:45 PM ET.

Today’s lineup features five races, while the remaining nine Breeders' Cup races continue tomorrow, Saturday, November 2nd.

Read on for the latest odds and post times for today’s races.

Also, you can bet which horses will win their Breeders’ Cup races at FanDuel Racing. Also, discover 2024 Breeders’ Cup betting odds and exciting betting bonuses and promos on FanDuel.

2024 Breeders' Cup Post Times - Friday, November 1st

These are the post times (ET) for each of Friday's races:

  • Juvenile Turf Sprint - 5:45 p.m
  • Juvenile Fillies - 6:25 p.m.
  • Juvenile Fillies Turf - 7:05 p.m.
  • Juvenile - 7:45 p.m.
  • Juvenile Turf - 8:25 p.m.

Latest Odds

Here are the latest odds for each race, as of Friday morning.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Out On BailLuis SaezScr
2AesteriusJames Doyle9-2
3Big MojoTom Marquand4-1
4Magnum ForceColin Keane15-1
5Arizona BlazeUmberto Rispoli15-1
6Jet Sweep JoeBilly Loughnane30-1
7WhistlejacketRyan Moore5-1

Juvenile Fillies

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Vodka With A TwistIrad Ortiz, Jr.20-1
2SnowyteLuis Saez15-1
3ImmersiveManuel Franco3-1
4La CaraRicardo Santana, Jr.12-1
5QuickickDylan Davis10-1
6Otomena ShachoYuga Kawada20-1
7Non CompliantScr

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Lake VictoriaRyan Moore8-5
2NitrogenJose L. Ortiz15-1
3CorretoJorge Ruiz30-1
4ScythianJunior Alvarado12-1
5Totally JustifiedManuel Franco20-1
6Virgin ColadaFlavien Prat20-1
7Thought ProcessHector I. Berrios5-2

Juvenile

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1East AvenueTyler Gaffalione5-2
2Getaway CarJuan J. Hernandez20-1
3Hill RoadUmberto Rispoli30-1
4FerociousJavier J. Castellano6-1
5Jonathan's WayJoel Rosario9-2
6Citizen BullMartin Garcia10-1
7GamingIrad Ortiz, Jr.8-1

Juvenile Turf

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Satono CarnavalRachel King20-1
2Dream OnJose L. Ortiz20-1
3Noble ConfessorTyler Gaffalione15-1
4Al QudraJames Doyle4-1
5Zulu KingdomFlavien Prat8-1
6Iron Man CalAntonio Fresu30-1
7Seagulls ElevenLuis Saez15-1

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup