Latest Odds for 2024 Breeders' Cup Friday Races

The excitement of the Breeders' Cup has arrived! The action kicks off today, Friday, November 1st, with the first post time at 5:45 PM ET.

Today’s lineup features five races, while the remaining nine Breeders' Cup races continue tomorrow, Saturday, November 2nd.

Read on for the latest odds and post times for today’s races.

2024 Breeders' Cup Post Times - Friday, November 1st

These are the post times (ET) for each of Friday's races:

Juvenile Turf Sprint - 5:45 p.m

- 5:45 p.m Juvenile Fillies - 6:25 p.m.

- 6:25 p.m. Juvenile Fillies Turf - 7:05 p.m.

- 7:05 p.m. Juvenile - 7:45 p.m.

- 7:45 p.m. Juvenile Turf - 8:25 p.m.

Latest Odds

Here are the latest odds for each race, as of Friday morning.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Out On Bail Luis Saez Scr 2 Aesterius James Doyle 9-2 3 Big Mojo Tom Marquand 4-1 4 Magnum Force Colin Keane 15-1 5 Arizona Blaze Umberto Rispoli 15-1 6 Jet Sweep Joe Billy Loughnane 30-1 7 Whistlejacket Ryan Moore 5-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Juvenile Fillies

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Vodka With A Twist Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20-1 2 Snowyte Luis Saez 15-1 3 Immersive Manuel Franco 3-1 4 La Cara Ricardo Santana, Jr. 12-1 5 Quickick Dylan Davis 10-1 6 Otomena Shacho Yuga Kawada 20-1 7 Non Compliant Scr View Full Table ChevronDown

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Lake Victoria Ryan Moore 8-5 2 Nitrogen Jose L. Ortiz 15-1 3 Correto Jorge Ruiz 30-1 4 Scythian Junior Alvarado 12-1 5 Totally Justified Manuel Franco 20-1 6 Virgin Colada Flavien Prat 20-1 7 Thought Process Hector I. Berrios 5-2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Juvenile

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 East Avenue Tyler Gaffalione 5-2 2 Getaway Car Juan J. Hernandez 20-1 3 Hill Road Umberto Rispoli 30-1 4 Ferocious Javier J. Castellano 6-1 5 Jonathan's Way Joel Rosario 9-2 6 Citizen Bull Martin Garcia 10-1 7 Gaming Irad Ortiz, Jr. 8-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Juvenile Turf

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Satono Carnaval Rachel King 20-1 2 Dream On Jose L. Ortiz 20-1 3 Noble Confessor Tyler Gaffalione 15-1 4 Al Qudra James Doyle 4-1 5 Zulu Kingdom Flavien Prat 8-1 6 Iron Man Cal Antonio Fresu 30-1 7 Seagulls Eleven Luis Saez 15-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

