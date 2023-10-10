Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Tennessee Titans and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (240.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Considering Jackson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Titans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jackson vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.67

19.67 Projected Passing Yards: 213.09

213.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.48

1.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.70

51.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Jackson is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (12th overall), posting 95.7 total fantasy points (19.1 per game).

In his last three games, Jackson has compiled 66.2 fantasy points (22.1 per game), completing 59-of-88 passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 173 rushing yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Jackson's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he went off for 101 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries (for 28.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Lamar Jackson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 1, when he managed only 6.6 fantasy points -- 17-of-22 (77.3%), 169 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 38 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown catch by four players this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Titans this year.

