Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 10th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (183.0 yards conceded per game).

With Jackson's next game versus the Chiefs, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Lamar Jackson Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.1

21.1 Projected Passing Yards: 260.10

260.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.73

1.73 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.65

41.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 82.7 fantasy points this season (27.6 per game), Jackson is the top player in fantasy football right now.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Jackson put up 27.0 fantasy points, racking up 288 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 35 rushing yards with his legs.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chiefs this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

