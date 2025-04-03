Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Golden State Warriors (44-31) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (46-29) on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 229.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1.5 229.5 -126 +108

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (52.7%)

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers are 41-32-2 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have 37 wins against the spread in 75 games this year.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 37 times this season.

Warriors games this year have eclipsed the over/under 38 times in 75 opportunities (50.7%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 38 opportunities at home, and it has covered 16 times in 37 opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Lakers exceed the over/under 44.7% of the time (17 of 38 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 54.1% of games (20 of 37).

This season, Golden State is 17-19-1 at home against the spread (.459 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-16-2 ATS (.526).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.4%, 19 of 37) than on the road (50%, 19 of 38).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 boards and 8.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves averages 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.



Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.9 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists.

Dalton Knecht averages 9.1 points, 2.8 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors get 9.2 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists.



Buddy Hield averages 11.3 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 42% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

The Warriors are receiving 10.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Brandin Podziemski.

