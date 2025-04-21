Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 22

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT, SportsNet LA, and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves bring a 0-1 series lead into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which will be broadcast on TNT, SportsNet LA, and FDSN at 10 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 214.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5.5 214 -250 +205

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (53%)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 45-35-2 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 39 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 41 times.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over on 45 of 82 set point totals (54.9%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

The Lakers have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 41 home matchups (48.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-1). On the road, it is .537 (22-19-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) than away (48.8%, 20 of 41).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.4 points, 7.8 boards and 8.2 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 boards and 0.8 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Anthony Edwards provides the Timberwolves 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Timberwolves are getting 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Julius Randle.

Rudy Gobert averages 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists. He is draining 66.9% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

