Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and SCHN

The Los Angeles Lakers (49-31) are favored by 9.5 points against the Houston Rockets (52-28) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and SCHN. The matchup's over/under is 226.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -9.5 226 -429 +340

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (50.8%)

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Lakers have gone 44-34-2 against the spread this season.

The Rockets are 43-36-1 against the spread this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Rockets games this year have hit the over on 43 of 80 set point totals (53.8%).

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread in home games (26-14-0) than it does on the road (18-20-2).

The Lakers have hit the over on the total in 19 of 40 home games (47.5%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 21 of 40 matchups (52.5%).

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .525 (21-18-1). On the road, it is .550 (22-18-0).

Looking at the over/under, Rockets games have finished over less frequently at home (19 of 40, 47.5%) than away (24 of 40, 60%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.6 points, 7.9 boards and 8.2 assists, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Luka Doncic averages 27.9 points, 8.2 boards and 7.7 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.1 points, 1.4 assists and 5 boards.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 8.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.2 points for the Rockets, plus 10.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

The Rockets receive 21.4 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.6 boards and 3.5 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 14 points, 8.2 boards and 3.8 assists. He is draining 55.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets are receiving 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Fred VanVleet.

Per game, Dillon Brooks provides the Rockets 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

