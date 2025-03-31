Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT, MAX, and SportsNet LA

The Houston Rockets (49-26) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to extend a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (45-29) on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4.5 225.5 -180 +152

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (56.4%)

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a record of 40-32-2 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have 40 wins against the spread in 75 games this year.

This season, 37 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 75 chances.

Rockets games this season have hit the over on 40 of 75 set point totals (53.3%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 16 times in 37 road games.

The Lakers have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in 17 of 37 home matchups (45.9%). In road games, they have hit the over in 20 of 37 games (54.1%).

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (19-18-1). Away, it is .568 (21-16-0).

In terms of the over/under, Rockets games have finished over 17 of 38 times at home (44.7%), and 23 of 37 away (62.2%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves averages 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura averages 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 41.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.7% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets are getting 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Jalen Green.

The Rockets are getting 14 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

Per game, Fred VanVleet provides the Rockets 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, plus 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Dillon Brooks gets the Rockets 13.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

