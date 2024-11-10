Lakers vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Lakers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (2-7) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) after losing four straight road games. The Lakers are heavy favorites by 11 points in the contest, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Lakers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -11 -110 -110 234.5 -110 -110 -599 +450

Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (84.5%)

Lakers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Lakers are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' nine games this year, they have six wins against the spread.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over five times.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on seven of nine set point totals (77.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (4-0-0) than it has in road tilts (2-3-0).

At home, the Lakers eclipse the total 50% of the time (two of four games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 60% of games (three of five).

Toronto has been better against the spread on the road (3-1-0) than at home (3-2-0) this year.

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 100% of the time at home (five of five), and 50% of the time away (two of four).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 32.4 points, 11.3 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor.

LeBron James averages 23.7 points, 7.4 boards and 8.1 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 40% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Rui Hachimura averages 13 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 55.6% from downtown (fourth in league), with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Jakob Poeltl provides the Raptors 15 points, 11.4 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 20 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

RJ Barrett averages 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7 assists. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Raptors are receiving 13 points, 4.4 boards and 2 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Davion Mitchell averages 10 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.