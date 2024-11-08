Lakers vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH

The Los Angeles Lakers (4-4) host the Philadelphia 76ers (1-6) after winning three straight home games. The Lakers are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 8, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Lakers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -8.5 -106 -114 223.5 -110 -110 -360 +290

Lakers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (53.9%)

Lakers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season the 76ers have two wins against the spread.

This season, five of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of seven chances.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 71.4% of the time (five out of seven games with a set point total).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

LeBron James is averaging 24 points, 7.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Austin Reaves averages 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12 points, 2.3 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura averages 13.6 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 42% from the floor and 57.1% from downtown (fourth in league), with 1.7 made treys per contest.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 27.6 points for the 76ers, plus 3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The 76ers are getting 17 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor.

The 76ers get 10.7 points per game from Caleb Martin, plus 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The 76ers receive 8.4 points per game from Kyle Lowry, plus 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.