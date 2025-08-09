Ladd McConkey 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is the 11th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 158.9 points a year ago (11th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Ladd McConkey Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McConkey's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 158.9 64 11 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 164.7 47 7

Ladd McConkey 2024 Game-by-Game

McConkey picked up 23.1 fantasy points -- six catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 9.9 7 5 39 1 Week 2 @Panthers 2.6 4 2 26 0 Week 3 @Steelers 4.4 6 3 44 0 Week 4 Chiefs 12.7 7 5 67 1 Week 6 @Broncos 4.3 8 4 43 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 4.6 7 5 46 0 Week 8 Saints 23.1 6 6 111 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ladd McConkey vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers ran 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 11th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how McConkey's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ladd McConkey 112 82 1149 7 9 Keenan Allen 121 70 744 7 15 Quentin Johnston 91 55 711 8 11 Will Dissly 64 50 481 2 8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Ladd McConkey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.