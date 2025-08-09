FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Ladd McConkey 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ladd McConkey 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is the 11th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 158.9 points a year ago (11th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Ladd McConkey Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McConkey's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points158.96411
2025 Projected Fantasy Points164.7477

Ladd McConkey 2024 Game-by-Game

McConkey picked up 23.1 fantasy points -- six catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Raiders9.975391
Week 2@Panthers2.642260
Week 3@Steelers4.463440
Week 4Chiefs12.775671
Week 6@Broncos4.384430
Week 7@Cardinals4.675460
Week 8Saints23.1661112

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ladd McConkey vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers ran 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 11th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how McConkey's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ladd McConkey11282114979
Keenan Allen12170744715
Quentin Johnston9155711811
Will Dissly645048128

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Ladd McConkey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup