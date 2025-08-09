Ladd McConkey 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is the 11th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 158.9 points a year ago (11th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
Ladd McConkey Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at McConkey's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|158.9
|64
|11
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|164.7
|47
|7
Ladd McConkey 2024 Game-by-Game
McConkey picked up 23.1 fantasy points -- six catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|9.9
|7
|5
|39
|1
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|2.6
|4
|2
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Steelers
|4.4
|6
|3
|44
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|12.7
|7
|5
|67
|1
|Week 6
|@Broncos
|4.3
|8
|4
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|4.6
|7
|5
|46
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|23.1
|6
|6
|111
|2
Ladd McConkey vs. Other Chargers Receivers
The Chargers ran 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 11th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how McConkey's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ladd McConkey
|112
|82
|1149
|7
|9
|Keenan Allen
|121
|70
|744
|7
|15
|Quentin Johnston
|91
|55
|711
|8
|11
|Will Dissly
|64
|50
|481
|2
|8
