Kyren Williams Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 22nd-ranked rushing defense (129.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Williams for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Williams vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 93.17

93.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.93

0.93 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.28

10.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 224.9 fantasy points in 2024 (15.0 per game), Williams is the sixth-ranked player at the RB position and 23rd among all players.

Over his last three games, Williams has generated 51.8 fantasy points (17.3 per game) as he's rushed for 317 yards and scored three touchdowns on 81 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 21 yards on five catches (five targets).

Williams has totaled 80.3 fantasy points (16.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 493 yards with five touchdowns on 112 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 30 yards on six grabs (six targets).

The peak of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he tallied 29.6 fantasy points (24 carries, 89 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, when he tallied just 6.2 fantasy points (15 carries, 62 yards).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to five players this season.

