Kyren Williams Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

In Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), running back Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL (115.9 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his next matchup versus the 49ers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Williams vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.11

78.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.73

0.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.84

10.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 15.0 fantasy points per game (194.8 total points). Overall, he is 21st in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Williams has put up 50.2 fantasy points (16.7 per game), running for 263 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 60 carries.

Williams has put up 65.0 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 411 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 90 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 39 yards on eight grabs (nine targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, as he tallied 29.6 fantasy points by rushing for 89 yards and two TDs on 24 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught two passes on two targets for 27 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams disappointed his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, when he mustered only 6.2 fantasy points (15 carries, 62 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The 49ers have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up a TD reception by 14 players this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the 49ers this season.

