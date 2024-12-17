Kyler Murray Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will play the Carolina Panthers, who have the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (213.2 yards allowed per game).

Murray vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Passing Yards: 220.09

220.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.41

1.41 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.37

30.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

Murray is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 13th overall, as he has posted 233.1 total fantasy points (16.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Murray has put up 43.3 fantasy points (14.4 per game), as he's piled up 743 yards on 79-of-113 passing with three touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 75 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Murray has put up 82.3 fantasy points (16.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 125-of-174 passes for 1,294 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 105 rushing yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Murray's fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the New York Jets, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 28.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyler Murray's matchup versus the Chicago Bears in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 4.8 fantasy points. He passed for 154 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of 24 players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to seven players this year.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

