Kyler Murray 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the seventh-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into 2024, and put up 14.2 points in Week 1. Want to know more? Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections.

Kyler Murray Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Murray's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 146.4 79 26 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 308.8 9 8

Kyler Murray 2023 Game-by-Game

Murray picked up 23.7 fantasy points -- 25-of-31 (80.6%), 232 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 24 yards -- in his best game of the season (Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Bills 14.2 21-for-31 162 1 0 0

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals Receiving Corps

Last year Murray collected 1,799 passing yards (224.9 per game) while going 176-for-268 (65.7% completion percentage) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Murray's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Trey McBride 106 81 825 3 11 Michael Wilson 58 38 565 3 7 Chris Moore 35 22 424 0 1

